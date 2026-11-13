Papillion’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital-based wound care to home health and senior care. If you’re a nurse or CNA, there are several solid roles here with different schedules and settings.

Employer: Healogics

Healogics Location: Papillion, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40.32–$49.26 per hour

Hospital-based role focused on advanced wound and ostomy care, with some support to the outpatient wound center. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of wound/acute care experience, want to use strong assessment skills, and like being a go-to resource for staff and patients.

Employer: Pediatric Home Service

Location: Papillion, NE (multiple ZIPs)

Type: Full-time & PRN/Casual

Pay: Starting pay based on license and experience (exact range not listed)

One-on-one pediatric home care with medically complex kids, including trach/vent and g-tube care. Offers 12-hour shifts, flexible days, overnights with $4,000 sign-on bonus for full-time, plus night & weekend differentials and strong training support (no prior peds home care required).

Employer: Hillcrest Health & Living

Location: Papillion, NE (also Bellevue & Millard)

(also Bellevue & Millard) Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on CNA/Nurse Tech role in senior care, helping with daily living, vitals, and resident support. Multiple shifts (days, evenings, overnights) and locations, plus benefits like health insurance, tuition help, and chances to grow within a mission-driven organization.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers can tweak schedules or locations for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.