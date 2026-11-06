🏥 Papillion Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings From $18+/hr

Papillion’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you like clinic work or senior care. Here are a few local roles that stand out this week.

Employer: Hillcrest Grand Lodge (Hillcrest Health & Living)

Hillcrest Grand Lodge (Hillcrest Health & Living) Location: Papillion, NE

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping seniors with daily care and giving medications on a day-only schedule, so your evenings are free. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, Dayforce Wallet (early access to pay), gym reimbursement, and room to grow if you like senior care.

Key requirements: Nebraska 40-hour Medication Aide certification, plus experience as a PCA/caregiver/Med Tech is preferred.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health / CHI Health Clinic

Location: Papillion, NE (Midlands Campus OB Clinic)

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $18.96 – $26.78/hour

Bonus: $4,800 sign-on bonus (for eligible new hires) + education assistance

Clinic-based MA/CMA role in an OB setting, doing vitals, rooming patients, vaccines, and lab specimens while working with a larger care team. Good fit if you want steady hours, benefits, and a clear pay range with a strong sign-on bonus.

Key requirements: Graduate of an accredited MA program, national MA certification (AAMA/CMA, RMA, NCMA, etc.), 40-hour Medication Aide course, and AHA BLS.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Papillion are hiring often, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.