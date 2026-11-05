🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Papillion, NE

Papillion retail is busy right now—groceries and auto parts both need friendly, reliable people. If you like helping customers face-to-face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Papillion, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep Hy-Vee’s general merchandise aisles stocked, clean, and easy to shop while giving that classic “helpful smile in every aisle.” You’ll greet customers, walk them to products, run a register when needed, and help with displays and inventory—no formal education required, and retail experience is just a plus.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Papillion, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the sales floor at AutoZone, support the Store Manager, and coach the team to deliver WOW-level customer service for drivers and DIYers. This role is great if you like leadership, can work a flexible schedule, and want room to grow in automotive retail—with solid benefits and career paths for full-time team members.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each site lists more openings nearby, and new roles pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.