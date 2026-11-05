🚚 Papillion, NE Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Papillion has a nice mix of logistics roles right now, from big‑tech data centers to steady retail backroom work. If you like keeping products and parts moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Meta

Meta Location: Papillion, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $138,000 – $196,000/year + bonus + equity + benefits

High-impact role supporting Meta’s physical infrastructure and data centers. You’ll own end-to-end spare parts procurement and fulfillment, manage vendors (including ODM/OEM), handle supply chain escalations, and lead large process improvements. Best fit if you have 10+ years in supply chain, are comfortable with tools like SAP/Oracle/Kinaxis/BY, and enjoy cross-functional work with senior leadership visibility.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 9851 S. 71st Plaza, Papillion, NE 68133

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.00 – $27.00/hour + possible premiums

Hands-on warehouse-style role where you process shipments, organize the receiving area, handle damaged/clearance items, and help keep the club running smoothly. Must be 18+ and able to get forklift certified within 30 days; comes with health, financial, and PTO benefits, plus Walmart’s Live Better U program with fully paid education options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—Papillion logistics roles tend to open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.