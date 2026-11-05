🎓 Papillion NE Education Jobs – Multiple Teaching & Library Roles

Papillion has some nice options right now if you love working with kids, families, or the community. Here are a few solid education roles worth a look.

Employer: City of Papillion

City of Papillion Location: Papillion, NE

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Blend classic library work with tech and digital outreach. You’ll help patrons with books and digital tools, support STEM/STEAM tech (like 3D printers and tablets), and create social media posts, newsletters, and website content for the library.

Employer: La Petite Academy

Location: Papillion, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead your own classroom with no nights or weekends. This role comes with a childcare discount, benefits, PTO, and lots of training while you design fun lessons and build strong relationships with preschool families.

Employer: The Learning Experience

Location: Papillion, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a classroom for infants through Pre-K, using TLE’s L.E.A.P. Curriculum®. You’ll plan lessons, guide assistant teachers, talk with families about progress, and keep a safe, playful space for kids to grow.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.