🐶 Gentle Senior & Young Dogs Ready for Adoption in Papillion

Papillion has some very special dogs hoping for a cozy, loving home. These girls are small, sweet, and already dreaming of their own soft beds and favorite humans.

Breed: Maltese mix

Maltese mix Age: Senior (about 10 years old)

Weight: About 7 lbs

About 7 lbs Gender: Female

Color: White

White Shelter: Town and Country Animal Rescue

Location: Papillion, NE

Papillion, NE Adoption fee: $450 (covers age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, and spay)

Salt is a tiny, 7-pound senior Maltese mix with a big heart. At about 10 years old, she’s looking for a calm, cozy home where she can enjoy snuggles, companionship, and a soft place to nap. She still has plenty of love to share and would be a wonderful little friend for someone who appreciates a gentle, older dog.

To learn more about Salt or start the adoption process, contact Town and Country Animal Rescue at (402) 339-5355.

👉 Meet Salt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Toy Poodle mix

Toy Poodle mix Age: Senior (about 9 years old)

Weight: About 10 lbs

About 10 lbs Gender: Female

Color: White with black

White with black Shelter: Town and Country Animal Rescue

Location: Papillion, NE

Papillion, NE Adoption fee: $450 (covers age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, and spay)

Pepper is a 9-year-old Toy Poodle mix who’s ready to spend her golden years in comfort. At around 10 pounds, she’s the perfect size for lap time and close companionship. She has lots of love to give and is hoping for a quiet, caring home where she can be someone’s special little shadow.

To ask about Pepper or apply to adopt, call Town and Country Animal Rescue at (402) 339-5355.

👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix

Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: Adult (about 1 year old)

Weight: About 11 lbs

About 11 lbs Gender: Female

Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Shelter: Town and Country Animal Rescue

Location: Papillion, NE

Papillion, NE Adoption fee: $350 (covers age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, and spay)

Sugar is a tiny 1-year-old terrier mix, about 11 pounds, and as sweet as her name. She’s described as a cuddle bug who loves being close to her people and is ready to share all her affection with a family of her own. She’s dreaming of a cozy couch, a warm lap, and a home where she’s truly loved.

To learn more about Sugar or begin the adoption process, contact Town and Country Animal Rescue at (402) 339-5355.

👉 Meet Sugar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Papillion and thinking about adding a small dog to your family, please consider visiting Town and Country Animal Rescue or giving them a call at (402) 339-5355. Sharing this post can also help these girls find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.