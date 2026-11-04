🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Papillion, NE

Papillion’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with big brands and local clinics hiring. If you like helping people (and pets), there are some solid options here.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Papillion, NE (in-store, some indoor/outdoor work)

(in-store, some indoor/outdoor work) Type: Full-time, daytime, weekday-focused

Salary: Competitive pay (rate varies by experience and location)

Help keep the store looking sharp by setting up displays, updating signs and prices, and making products easy to find. Good fit if you like hands-on work, steady weekday hours, and benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Location: Shadow Lake Towne Center, Papillion, NE

Type: Seasonal, full-time (evenings, weekends, holidays)

(evenings, weekends, holidays) Salary: $16.00 – $18.75 per hour

Temporary role for the busy season, helping customers on the sales floor, at the register, and with stocking. Comes with a 40% employee discount, free product, mental health support, and a flexible schedule—great if you want extra holiday cash and retail experience.

Employer: Urgent Pet Care

Location: Papillion, NE & Omaha, NE (shifts at both clinics)

(shifts at both clinics) Type: Full-time (includes evenings, weekends, holidays)

(includes evenings, weekends, holidays) Salary: Competitive compensation

Front-desk role where you greet pet families, manage check-ins, handle payments, and support clients during emergencies. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation and sick time, parental leave, and chances to grow in veterinary medicine.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours and pay can change, and you might spot a fit you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.