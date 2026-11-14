📅 Cottonwood Convergence community gathering in Paonia

The Cottonwood Convergence is happening on Saturday, November 14, 2026, with a daily program starting at 9:00 AM.

This is a community gathering with sessions held at multiple venues around Paonia.

Because each session has its own time and place, you’ll need to check the organizer’s program for:

Individual session times

Specific locations/venues in Paonia

in Paonia Any registration details

If you’re interested in a day of sessions around town, plan to be in Paonia by 9:00 AM and use the organizer’s program to map out your day.