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Paonia
📅 Cottonwood Convergence community day in Paonia
13 days ago
📅 Cottonwood Convergence community gathering in Paonia
The Cottonwood Convergence is happening on Saturday, November 14, 2026, with a daily program starting at 9:00 AM.
This is a community gathering with sessions held at multiple venues around Paonia.
Because each session has its own time and place, you’ll need to check the organizer’s program for:
- Individual session times
- Specific locations/venues in Paonia
- Any registration details
If you’re interested in a day of sessions around town, plan to be in Paonia by 9:00 AM and use the organizer’s program to map out your day.
More Info: Calendar • Cottonwood Convergence
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