🛒 Paoli, PA Retail & Pet Care Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Paoli’s retail scene is busy right now, with grocery and pet stores both hiring. If you like helping people (and maybe a few furry friends), these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Acme Markets

Acme Markets Location: Paoli, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the store clean, stocked, and easy to shop while guiding customers to what they need. This is an active, on-your-feet role with variety across departments, weekly pay, flexible schedules, and access to associate discounts and benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Petco

Location: 82 E Lancaster Ave, Paoli, PA 19301

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the care of live animals and aquatics while coaching the team and helping customers choose the right pet products. Good fit if you have 1+ year of supervisory experience, strong animal-care knowledge, and want a purpose-driven job with career growth and access to Petco Total Rewards (health, 401k, PTO, and more, if eligible).

Employer: Petco

Location: 82 E Lancaster Ave, Paoli, PA 19301

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar leadership role in the Companion Animal and Aquatics areas, but with part-time hours. You’ll focus on animal health checks, clean habitats, and customer education, ideal if you want hands-on pet work and leadership experience without a full-time schedule.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.