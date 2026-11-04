📅 Elvis tribute show with AGT finalist Joseph Hall in Paola

📅 Elvis tribute show coming to Paola this fall

NBC’s America’s Got Talent finalist Joseph Hall is bringing his “Elvis: Reflections of the King” tribute show to Schwartz Family Theater, 905 E Wea Street, Paola, KS 66071 on Friday, November 13, 2026 at 7:00 PM.

This live event walks through the legacy of the “King of Rock ’n’ Roll” with classic hits, signature moves, and a fun, family‑friendly vibe. Joseph Hall is recognized by Elvis Presley Enterprises as one of the top Elvis tribute acts performing today.

The show is billed as fun for all ages, and some lucky fans may even get a teddy bear or scarf during the performance.

Don’t wait to grab your tickets for a night of music and nostalgia. Learn more about the performer at www.josephhallelvis.com.