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Pantego
Pantego water service back to normal
9 days ago
Water service in Pantego has been restored to normal after the Public Works team finished flushing the water mains. Crews had been investigating recent water concerns in the area and report that service is now fully normal.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Pantego
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