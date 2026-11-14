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⚠️ Developers must meet DeBerry water rules for new subdivisions
⚠️ Rules for getting water/sewer in new DeBerry subdivisions
If you plan to subdivide land or develop property within the DeBerry Water Supply Corporation (DWSC) service area in Panola County (CCN No. TX1830006), there are special rules you must follow.
Anyone who:
- Splits a lot, tract, or parcel into two or more lots for sale or development (now or later), or
- Requests more than two water or sewer connections on one piece of land
must follow DWSC’s Subdivision and Service Extension Policy in its tariff.
This includes:
- An evaluation by DWSC of how your project affects the water/sewer system and paying the cost of that review
- Paying fees for capacity and for reserving capacity
- Risk of losing reserved capacity if fees aren’t paid
- Paying for any system improvements needed to serve your project
- Building to DWSC-approved designs and then dedicating the facilities to DWSC after inspection
You can review the tariff and service area map by calling DeBerry WSC at 903-766-3973 or PUC Central Records at 512-936-7180.
DWSC does not have to extend service if a developer fails to follow this policy.
More Info: Subdividers & Developers - Notice to Comply | DeB...
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