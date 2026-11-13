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Pheasants to be released for hunting before Thanksgiving
8 days ago
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will release adult rooster pheasants on 17 wildlife management areas leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The WMAs, including counties, are Arnold Trupp (Morrill), Arrowhead (Gage), Bordeaux (Dawes), Branched Oak (Lancaster), Cornhusker (Hall), George D. Syas (Nance), Hickory Ridge (Johnson), James N. Douglas (Johnson), Kirkpatrick Basin North (York), Powder Creek (Dixon), Pressey (Custer), Rakes Creek (Cass), Randall W. Schilling (Cass), Sherman Reservoir (Sherman), Wilkinson (Platte), Wood Duck (Stanton), and Yankee Hill (Lancaster).
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