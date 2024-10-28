Open in App
    Vote: Pick the News Herald Athlete of the Week for Oct. 21-26

    By Banji Bamidele, Panama City News Herald,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Zy7j_0wP83Mmf00

    Congratulations to last week's athlete of the week: Lilly Ansley of Mosley.

    The past week in Bay County sports we crowned a district champion on the gridiron and saw a volleyball team continue its historic run. The News-Herald has returned with its Athlete of the Week poll, showcasing standout performances from athletes across Bay County.

    The athletes listed here were chosen through a combination of coaches' nominations and game performances.

    We appreciate readers and fans participating in our polls throughout the year. Be sure to share the poll with your friends, family and teammates on social media.

    To report scores and stats or nominate the next Athlete of the Week, email sports reporter Banji Bamidele at abamidele@gannett.com.

    Voting will remain open until noon Friday.

    Sammy Freitas, Mosley football

    Freitas threw four touchdowns in the district championship win against Gulf Breeze.

    Sammy Chisolm, Mosley football

    Chisolm contributed in the running game rushing for two touchdowns against Gulf Breeze.

    Chris Noble, Bay football

    Noble finished with eight tackles, 14 quarterback pressures and four tackles for loss. Noble's touchdown run lifted Bay in the 21-13 victory over Rutherford.

    Hayden Gay, Bozeman football

    Gay threw for 183 yards, two touchdowns and ran for another in the 41-9 victory over North Bay Haven.

    Carson Griffin, Mosley football

    Griffin had six receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown. Griffin also caught an interception in the victory over Gulf Breeze.

    Tyler Murzyn, Bozeman football

    Murzyn totaled 11 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack as the Bucks' defense held North Bay Haven to nine points.

    Reese Warren, North Bay Haven volleyball

    Warren led the Lady Buccaneers with 25 kills and played an integral part in keeping North Bay Haven alive in the five-set thriller victory over Bolles.

    Kaitlyn Smith, North Bay Haven volleyball

    Smith had 15 kills including the game-winning kill to send the Lady Buccaneers into the Elite 8.

    Bray'lyn Hurd, Rutherford football

    The junior cornerback caught his fifth interception of the season in Friday's loss against Bay.

    Jon Devos, Bay football

    Devos had a 75-yard rushing touchdown and led the Tornadoes to a 21-13 victory over Rutherford.

    MJ Wilkerson, Bay football

    The running back did much of the heavy lifting moving the chains and opening the game against Rutherford scoring a rushing touchdown.

    Banji Bamidele is a sports reporter for the Panama City News Herald. He can be reached at abamidele@gannett.com or through X, formerly known as Twitter, @AdebanjiBamide1 .

    This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Vote: Pick the News Herald Athlete of the Week for Oct. 21-26

