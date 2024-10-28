Vote: Pick the News Herald Athlete of the Week for Oct. 21-26

Congratulations to last week's athlete of the week: Lilly Ansley of Mosley.

The past week in Bay County sports we crowned a district champion on the gridiron and saw a volleyball team continue its historic run. The News-Herald has returned with its Athlete of the Week poll, showcasing standout performances from athletes across Bay County.

The athletes listed here were chosen through a combination of coaches' nominations and game performances.

Sammy Freitas, Mosley football

Freitas threw four touchdowns in the district championship win against Gulf Breeze.

Sammy Chisolm, Mosley football

Chisolm contributed in the running game rushing for two touchdowns against Gulf Breeze.

Chris Noble, Bay football

Noble finished with eight tackles, 14 quarterback pressures and four tackles for loss. Noble's touchdown run lifted Bay in the 21-13 victory over Rutherford.

Hayden Gay, Bozeman football

Gay threw for 183 yards, two touchdowns and ran for another in the 41-9 victory over North Bay Haven.

Carson Griffin, Mosley football

Griffin had six receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown. Griffin also caught an interception in the victory over Gulf Breeze.

Tyler Murzyn, Bozeman football

Murzyn totaled 11 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack as the Bucks' defense held North Bay Haven to nine points.

Reese Warren, North Bay Haven volleyball

Warren led the Lady Buccaneers with 25 kills and played an integral part in keeping North Bay Haven alive in the five-set thriller victory over Bolles.

Kaitlyn Smith, North Bay Haven volleyball

Smith had 15 kills including the game-winning kill to send the Lady Buccaneers into the Elite 8.

Bray'lyn Hurd, Rutherford football

The junior cornerback caught his fifth interception of the season in Friday's loss against Bay.

Jon Devos, Bay football

Devos had a 75-yard rushing touchdown and led the Tornadoes to a 21-13 victory over Rutherford.

MJ Wilkerson, Bay football

The running back did much of the heavy lifting moving the chains and opening the game against Rutherford scoring a rushing touchdown.

