Bay County Volleyball: North Bay Haven down Bolles in five set thriller, advance to Elite 8

LYNN HAVEN — North Bay Havens's historic season continued Saturday afternoon as the Lady Buccaneers took down Bolles in a five-set thriller. The victory marked the first time in program history that the team has reached the Elite 8 and will play for a Class 3A region title.

One noticeable aspect of the squad is the energy and enthusiasm each player brings, along with the strong sense of support from both the program and the fans. Star players such as Reese Warren (25 kills), Kaitlyn Smith (17 kills), Alana Cabatu (20 digs, 9 assists) and many others have shaped and defined a program headed in the right direction. Head coach Emersonn Cabatu, now in his third year, has turned a team with only one senior into a formidable force that shouldn't be underestimated.

"The whole premise of this is that I need the girls to play with tenacity and our mantra has been: one point, one set, one match and what happens, happens," Cabatu said. "The mistakes will happen but who cares, you have to push through and play the game we know how to play."

Before Saturday's game, the Lady Buccaneers had not lost a set in their last five matches. However, they faced early adversity when Bolles claimed the first set, 25-12. North Bay Haven responded with a fierce 25-22 victory in set two and a dominant 25-16 victory in set three. Bolles would not go away winning set four 25-22 and bringing the match to a deciding fifth set.

"The girls went a performed exactly as they needed to, which is with confidence that has built up since the beginning of the season," Cabatu said. "Through adversity, to the size difference, they have pushed and learned a lot and I am thankful and grateful to be the coach of these girls."North Bay Haven, led by a series of emphatic serves won the deciding set 15-7 keeping the team's dominant run alive.

"I have to stay on the side, being as blank as possible and try to contain the energy but at some point, the girls did what they needed to do, and going into the Elite 8 like this is a dream come true," Cabatu said. "I couldn't ask for anything more for them because this is because of them, not me, they are the reason we are in the Elite 8."

North Bay Haven (22-3) will host Florida State University High School (17-8) on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Banji Bamidele is a sports reporter for the Panama City News Herald. He can be reached at abamidele@gannett.com or through X, formerly known as Twitter, @AdebanjiBamide1 .

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Bay County Volleyball: North Bay Haven down Bolles in five set thriller, advance to Elite 8