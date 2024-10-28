Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Panama City News Herald

    Not just candidates: Nov. 5 ballot also has Bay County referendum, state amendments

    By Nathan Cobb, Panama City News Herald,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ccqe0_0wP7pZq400

    PANAMA CITY — Along with choosing different politicians, local voters also will decide a variety of other issues in the 2024 General Election.

    According to a sample ballot mailed to registered voters from the Bay County Supervisor of Elections Office, there is one local referendum and six constitutional amendments for voters to consider in the Nov. 5 election. Here's what we know:

    Bay County Referendum − One Half Cent Sales Surtax

    "Shall the half-cent sales surtax be levied for 10 years in Bay County to provide for the repair of local roads, reduce traffic congestion, increase neighborhood safety with pedestrian paths, build sidewalks near schools, reduce local flooding and other similar uses authorized under Florida law, and to seek matching state and federal funds for these purposes, subject to review by citizen's oversight committee, and to ensure that all dollars are spent in Bay County?"

    Amendment 1 − Partisan Election of District School Board Members

    "Proposing amendments to the state constitution to require members of a district school board to be elected in a partisan election, rather than a nonpartisan election, and to specify that the amendment only applies to elections held on or after the November 2026 general election. However, partisan primary elections may occur before the 2026 general election for the purposes of nominating political party candidates to that office for placement on the 2026 general election ballot."

    Related coverage: Quick guide to all 6 amendments on Florida ballot. Here's what your yes or no vote will do

    Amendment 2 − Right to Fish and Hunt

    "Proposing an amendment to the state constitution to preserve forever fishing and hunting, including by the use of traditional methods, as a public right and preferred means of responsibility managing and controlling fish and wildlife. Specifies that the amendment does not limit the authority granted to the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission under Section 9 of Article IV of the state constitution."

    Amendment 3 − Adult Personal Use of Marijuana

    "Allows adults 21 years or older to possess, purchase or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion or otherwise; allows medical marijuana treatment centers, and other state licensed entities, to acquire, cultivate, process, manufacture, sell and distribute such products and accessories. Applies to Florida law; does not change, or immunize violations of, federal law. Establishes possession limits for personal use. Allows consistent legislation. Defines terms. Provides effective date."

    Related coverage: Casey DeSantis, Bay County leaders encourage voters to say no to Amendment 3

    Related coverage: Two Florida lawmakers decry DeSantis-backed anti-Amendment 3 marijuana ads

    Amendment 4 − Limit Government Interference with Abortion

    "No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider. This amendment does not change the Legislature's constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion."

    Related coverage: Doctors, patients watch and worry as decision day nears for Florida abortion Amendment 4

    Amendment 5 − Adjustments to Certain Homestead Exemptions

    "Proposing an amendment to the state constitution to require an annual adjustment for inflation to the value of current or future homestead exemptions that apply solely to levies other than school district levies and for which every person who has legal or equitable title to real estate and maintains thereon the permanent residence of the owner, or another person legally or naturally dependent upon the owner is eligible."

    'Nervous and anxious': Bay County sees surge of voter registrations on Monday deadline

    Amendment 6 − Repeal Public Campaign Financing Requirement

    "Proposing the repeal of the provision in the state constitution which requires public financing for campaigns of candidates for elective statewide office who agree to campaign spending limits."

    This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Not just candidates: Nov. 5 ballot also has Bay County referendum, state amendments

    Related Search

    Bay countyState amendmentsHunting and fishing rightsMedical cannabisPanama CityThe news Herald

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Baldwyn Woman Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Concrete suppliers get prison time for bid-rigging in Savannah area
    The Current GA10 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Florida’s Seafood Restaurant Closed for 2nd Time This Year After Inspection
    Akeena9 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Yazoo County Authorities Search for Man Accused of Hitting His Mother with a Skillet
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy