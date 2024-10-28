Not just candidates: Nov. 5 ballot also has Bay County referendum, state amendments

PANAMA CITY — Along with choosing different politicians, local voters also will decide a variety of other issues in the 2024 General Election.

According to a sample ballot mailed to registered voters from the Bay County Supervisor of Elections Office, there is one local referendum and six constitutional amendments for voters to consider in the Nov. 5 election. Here's what we know:

Bay County Referendum − One Half Cent Sales Surtax

"Shall the half-cent sales surtax be levied for 10 years in Bay County to provide for the repair of local roads, reduce traffic congestion, increase neighborhood safety with pedestrian paths, build sidewalks near schools, reduce local flooding and other similar uses authorized under Florida law, and to seek matching state and federal funds for these purposes, subject to review by citizen's oversight committee, and to ensure that all dollars are spent in Bay County?"

Amendment 1 − Partisan Election of District School Board Members

"Proposing amendments to the state constitution to require members of a district school board to be elected in a partisan election, rather than a nonpartisan election, and to specify that the amendment only applies to elections held on or after the November 2026 general election. However, partisan primary elections may occur before the 2026 general election for the purposes of nominating political party candidates to that office for placement on the 2026 general election ballot."

Amendment 2 − Right to Fish and Hunt

"Proposing an amendment to the state constitution to preserve forever fishing and hunting, including by the use of traditional methods, as a public right and preferred means of responsibility managing and controlling fish and wildlife. Specifies that the amendment does not limit the authority granted to the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission under Section 9 of Article IV of the state constitution."

Amendment 3 − Adult Personal Use of Marijuana

"Allows adults 21 years or older to possess, purchase or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion or otherwise; allows medical marijuana treatment centers, and other state licensed entities, to acquire, cultivate, process, manufacture, sell and distribute such products and accessories. Applies to Florida law; does not change, or immunize violations of, federal law. Establishes possession limits for personal use. Allows consistent legislation. Defines terms. Provides effective date."

Amendment 4 − Limit Government Interference with Abortion

"No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider. This amendment does not change the Legislature's constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion."

Amendment 5 − Adjustments to Certain Homestead Exemptions

"Proposing an amendment to the state constitution to require an annual adjustment for inflation to the value of current or future homestead exemptions that apply solely to levies other than school district levies and for which every person who has legal or equitable title to real estate and maintains thereon the permanent residence of the owner, or another person legally or naturally dependent upon the owner is eligible."

Amendment 6 − Repeal Public Campaign Financing Requirement

"Proposing the repeal of the provision in the state constitution which requires public financing for campaigns of candidates for elective statewide office who agree to campaign spending limits."

