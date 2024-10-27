Open in App
    Ghouls and goodwill: Neighbors collaborate for a Halloween wonderland in Panama City Beach

    By Tyler Orsburn, Panama City News Herald,

    2 days ago

    Famous first words: It all started with just one 12-foot skeleton.

    “And from there it just got completely out of hand,” Shannon Kirby, a Panama City Beach Halloween aficionado said from her glowing and ghoulish cemetery front yard.

    Now, with the enlistment of five Grim Reaper-loving neighbors, she and her husband, Dennis, have turned their portion of the street into a who’s who of The Addams Family.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sErHY_0wO3Q5nb00

    “We have single handedly slowed down traffic through here,” Kirby said. “Since we couldn't get a speed bump, we've managed to slow down traffic because they all slow down and take pictures!”

    And that’s the power of Halloween.

    Kirby said her wedding anniversary is even on Oct. 31.

    “I was working at a restaurant, and the first time Dennis saw me, I was dressed as the Bride of Frankenstein,” Kirby said, watching her husband start their gravestone fog machine. “So the next day when he saw me, he didn't realize it was me!”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fcsst_0wO3Q5nb00

    Now that’s a trick-or-treat Frankenstein love story.

    Speaking of compassion, Kirby has placed a placard in her yard (yes, directly next to the ghouls) with a QR code for the local charity Backpack Blessings. Her hope is that people will scan the code and explore filling a gap for food insecure children in Panama City Beach.

    Lynn Sears, president of Backpack Blessings, wrote the News Herald that from Oct. 13 to 19 volunteers provided meals to 341 students.

    “We spend $10,000 per month currently and rely 100% on donations,” Sears wrote. “All funds are used to purchase food for students in our community.”

    And with that, it’s time to get trick-or-treating. (Maybe healthy treats, no tricks, for Backpack Blessings.)

    To admire Kirby’s Halloween decorations, meander along South Glades Trail behind the Dublin Winery. For more information about how to help Panama City Beach children in need of food, go to https://www.backpackblessingspcb.com.

    This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Ghouls and goodwill: Neighbors collaborate for a Halloween wonderland in Panama City Beach

    Comments / 1

    Steven DeMarcus
    2d ago
    Happy Halloween 👻
    View all comments

