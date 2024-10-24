Open in App
    • Panama City News Herald

    Week 10 of Bay County Football: Live updates and scores

    By Banji Bamidele, Panama City News Herald,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08VlhE_0wJunWp100

    Week 10 of Bay County football is here and this will be the hub for coverage and scores of this week's Thursday and Friday games. Monitor this page as it will be updated with scores results throughout the night

    Make sure to follow my X, formerly known as Twitter, @AdebanjiBamide1 , to follow live, in-the-moment Bay County sports news. You can also view games on the NFHS Network , which is a subscription-based streaming service that broadcasts high school sporting events across the nation.

    I cannot attend every game, so if you are at one and can report the score, do not hesitate to direct message me at the handle above or email me at abamidele@gannett.com.

    Banji Bamidele is a sports reporter for the Panama City News Herald. He can be reached at abamidele@gannett.com or through X, formerly known as Twitter, @AdebanjiBamide1 .

    This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Week 10 of Bay County Football: Live updates and scores

