Bay County high school football: Week 10 previews and predictions

We are back for another week of Bay County football. But first, we look back on how I did for my Week 8 predictions. I went 3-1 last week, bringing my season total to 34-7.

Throughout the season, I'll preview each matchup, share my predictions and keep a running tally of my record.

Instead of predicting the exact scores of the games, I will choose a winner and the margin of victory. The margin of victory is just a fun way to see how close I can call the games.

Find out below who your favorite teams face in Week 10 of the 2024 football season.

Rutherford (2-7) vs. Bay (3-5)

Series record: Rutherford (29-28-1)

Latest matchup: Bay def. Rutherford 18-15 (2023)

Bay County's oldest rivalry meets for the annual showdown at Tommy Oliver Stadium. This year will present one of the closest matchups due to the amount of talent on both sides. Two high-flying offenses led by Tornadoes' quarterback Zabeyon Morgan and Rams' signal-caller Jaleel Reed.

Morgan has been sidelined for the past two weeks due to injury but will get the start on Friday. Backup Jon Devos has thrown for 502 yards and five touchdowns in two games and could split snaps with Morgan. Reed has thrown for 905 yards and 10 scores. The dual-threat ability of both team's quarterbacks will pose issues for opposing defenses.

Prediction: Bay by 7.

Bozeman (4-4) vs. North Bay Haven (0-8)

Series Record: Bozeman (6-1)

Latest matchup: North Bay Haven def. Bozeman 17-7 (2020)

A matchup filled with several familiar faces as the mass exodus of players who left the Buccaneers this past offseason face their former team Friday night. With it being such an emotional game, it will take playmakers on both sides to outpace each other.

The Bucks are led by quarterback Hayden Gay, who has thrown for 1,303 yards and 15 touchdowns, and receiver Lakota Johnson, who has 32 catches for 391 yards and four scores. North Bay Haven has given up an average of 40 points per game and has struggled to materialize anything on offense.

Prediction: Bozeman by 28.

Mosley (8-0) vs. Gulf Breeze (2-6)

Series Record: Mosley (5-0)

Latest matchup: Mosley def. Gulf Breeze 52-35 (2021)

The Dolphins' derby as Mosley can win the Class 5A District 1 title with a victory over Gulf Breeze on Thursday. Mosley is operating at an elite level in every phase of the game, averaging 44 points per game and only giving up an average of 16 points.

Quarterback Sammy Freitas leads all signal callers in the county having thrown for 1,528 yards and 19 touchdowns. Running back Lo'Kavion Jackson only has 35 carries on the year but has rushed for 607 yards and 16 scores.

Gulf Breeze operates in a pass-heavy offense led by quarterback Brock Stomps, who has thrown for 1,256 yards and eight touchdowns. The defense is led by linebacker Noah Perez who has 80 tackles and four sacks this season.

Prediction: Mosley by 40.

Arnold (6-3) vs. Rickards (4-4)

Series Record: Rickards (4-0)

Latest matchup: Rickards def. Arnold 66-3 (2023)

Arnold closes the season hosting Rickards aiming to secure the second spot in Class 4A District 2. A victory would help the Marlins with playoff seeding and the potential of hosting a playoff game. Arnold is led offensively by quarterback Will Cotter and receives a boost with starting running back Nico Landavazo returning from injury.

The Marlins' defense is headlined by linebacker Mack Jones, who is second in the state in tackles (123), and cornerback duo of Darin Elder and Evan Pickford with three and two interceptions respectively.

Rickards has had an up-and-down year with an offense that only averages 16 points per game. Dual-threat quarterback Benjamin Henry poses a threat to a Marlins' defense that has been susceptible to the run.

Prediction: Arnold by 10.

