    Panama City community comes together to beautify Bay Memorial Park

    By Tyler Orsburn, Panama City News Herald,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vgwtk_0wHa5uGa00

    Trane Technologies, an environmentally conscious commercial HVAC plant in Lynn Haven, in collaboration with Panama City and the Panama City Garden Club, organized a community event aimed at beautifying Bay Memorial Park on Oct. 18.

    The initiative brought together Trane employees, city workers and local residents with the shared goal of making the park clean, green and pretty. The day-long event featured a range of activities, including tree planting, trimming back overgrown shrubs and weeds and collecting rubbish.

    Adding to the clear, blue sky atmosphere, a DJ played upbeat tracks during an ample lunch break that helped root a celebration-like vibe.

    George Janovsky, Trane Technologies’ HR professional, said a lot of people at the plant had notified him that they wanted to give back to the community, so he did some research and contacted Keith Mefford. Mefford is Panama City’s director of parks, culture and recreation. Together they decided to beautify the hurricane-damaged park.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXOuJ_0wHa5uGa00

    “We're just trying to get it back to its former glory,” Janovsky said just before the lunch break. “For our first shift this morning, about 150 (Trane) people showed up. We’re expecting another 60 people to come for our second shift (after lunch).”

    "This is so awesome,” Mefford exclaimed over the DJ’s speakers. “This thing has really morphed. I mean, at one time we were going to be painting and doing little repairs on the (garden club's) building. And we thought we might get 50 to 60 employees.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QqDSY_0wHa5uGa00

    Well, more than 200 folks showed up and the garden club’s event center doesn’t even exist anymore to paint or repair, Mefford said.

    With some ambition, a new garden club building might be completed by next spring, said Jodi Moore, president of the Panama City Garden Club.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bCPpg_0wHa5uGa00

    “They're (also) going to do new lighting,” Moore said about other possible park updates. “There's talk about putting a pavilion in; maybe even a children's playground; maybe a little special garden. So I think it will evolve over time, and we'll see how it all plays out.”

    For more information about Lynn Haven’s Trane Technologies, goto www.tranetechnologies.com. And for details about the Panama City Garden Club, visit its Facebook page .

    This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Panama City community comes together to beautify Bay Memorial Park

