    • Panama City News Herald

    8 Bay District schools earn 'Schools of Excellence' designation from the state

    By DeonTay Smith, Panama City News Herald,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07LMK0_0wHZ8Ov200

    PANAMA CITY — Bay District Schools has announced that eight schools in Bay County have been designated as Schools of Excellence by the Florida Department of Education for the 2023-24 school year.

    According to a BDS press release, the state Board of Education confirmed this recognition on Oct. 9. Schools on the list have demonstrated consistent high performance in academic achievement and studentsuccess.

    To earn a "school of excellence'' designation, a school must rank in the 80th percentile or higherin school grade calculation for at least two of the past three school years.

    “We are incredibly proud of our schools for earning this recognition." Superintendent Mark McQueen said in the release. "This honor reflects the hard work and dedication of our students, teachers, and staff. It demonstrates our unwavering commitment to academic excellence and reinforces our focus on putting the 'A' back in Bay. Together, we are creating an environment where every student can thrive."

    For the 2023-2024 school year, the following Bay County Schools were listed:

    • Patronis Elementary School
    • North Bay Haven Charter Academy Elementary School
    • Bay Haven Charter Middle School
    • North Bay Haven Charter Academy Middle School
    • North Bay Haven Career Academy
    • Bay Virtual Franchise
    • Tyndall Academy
    • University Academy SABL Inc

    Schools that are recognized on this list receive benefits such as administrative flexibilities, exemption from certain instructional requirements and district policies related to class size and school day scheduling.

    More Education: Bay County: Engineering excellence on display at regional robotics competition for teens

    “We are excited about the opportunities this designation provides for our schools, and we remain committed to fostering an environment of academic excellence that supports both our students and educators,” McQueen said in the release.

    For more details about the Schools of Excellence, visit the Florida Department of Education website at fldoe.org

    This article originally appeared on The News Herald: 8 Bay District schools earn 'Schools of Excellence' designation from the state

