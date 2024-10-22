As the Bay County season is coming to a close, it is time to reflect on and highlight a key component of any football team: the marching band. Bay County is filled with talented bands that each have a unique sound and entertain the masses weekly.

Bands bring energy and excitement to teams, while also giving them an advantage by making it difficult for opposing offenses to communicate. The competition between rival bands during games is a display of art and pure entertainment.

Now here comes the fun part. Similar to our local teams, each band takes pride in its members and believes that as a cohesive group, it is the best in the area. I enjoy every band's halftime performance but we wanted to leave it to the community to decide which marching band is the best in Bay County.

Voting will remain open until noon next Tuesday.

Arnold: Blue Thunder Band

Rutherford: "The Pride" Band

Bay: Million Dollar Band

North Bay Haven: The Company Band

Mosley: Sound of the Southland Band

Deane Bozeman Band

Banji Bamidele is a sports reporter for the Panama City News Herald. He can be reached at abamidele@gannett.com or through X, formerly known as Twitter, @AdebanjiBamide1 .

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Battle of the Bands: Which high school has the best marching band in Bay County?