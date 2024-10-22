Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Panama City News Herald

    Battle of the Bands: Which high school has the best marching band in Bay County?

    By Banji Bamidele, Panama City News Herald,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b8mzR_0wGoKEQ900

    As the Bay County season is coming to a close, it is time to reflect on and highlight a key component of any football team: the marching band. Bay County is filled with talented bands that each have a unique sound and entertain the masses weekly.

    Bands bring energy and excitement to teams, while also giving them an advantage by making it difficult for opposing offenses to communicate. The competition between rival bands during games is a display of art and pure entertainment.

    Now here comes the fun part. Similar to our local teams, each band takes pride in its members and believes that as a cohesive group, it is the best in the area. I enjoy every band's halftime performance but we wanted to leave it to the community to decide which marching band is the best in Bay County.

    Voting will remain open until noon next Tuesday.

    Arnold: Blue Thunder Band

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W45Zs_0wGoKEQ900

    Rutherford: "The Pride" Band

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JQxcS_0wGoKEQ900

    Bay: Million Dollar Band

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DTOmu_0wGoKEQ900

    North Bay Haven: The Company Band

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hCksU_0wGoKEQ900

    Mosley: Sound of the Southland Band

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1beBx2_0wGoKEQ900

    Deane Bozeman Band

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XGgJT_0wGoKEQ900

    Banji Bamidele is a sports reporter for the Panama City News Herald. He can be reached at abamidele@gannett.com or through X, formerly known as Twitter, @AdebanjiBamide1 .

    This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Battle of the Bands: Which high school has the best marching band in Bay County?

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Borough council rescinds demotion of police captain
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Carnival Revealed a New Loyalty Gift for Platinum and Diamond Guests, And People Aren't Thrilled
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    ‘Pumpy’ gets $78k to install well and pavilion; Mahanoy, East Union, McAdoo get grants for police cruisers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy