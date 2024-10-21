Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Panama City News Herald

    Ghostly giggles and chilling fun at Kaleidoscope Theatre’s haunted house extravaganza

    By Tyler Orsburn, Panama City News Herald,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bkdQL_0wFrTrW500

    Kaleidoscope Theatre’s second annual fright night month, "The Web of Torment: A Haunted House Chronicle," continues this year in Lynn Haven with "Chapter 2: Wicked Widow’s Basement."

    And as the eerie story goes, be careful whom you marry.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YxyCG_0wFrTrW500

    Babs Umenhofer, creative director of the spook house, said poor ole "Happy" Hal O'Ween met his demise by his basement-loving wife, the now Widow O’Ween. There, in her labyrinth-like solitude, she concocted nightmares that put "Happy" six feet under a pumpkin patch.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q3rRI_0wFrTrW500

    All proceeds from Kaleidoscope Theatre’s haunted house go directly to supporting the theater's annual operations.

    The last nights to explore Widow O'Ween's twisting hallways, dimly lit corridors and hidden corners of the basement are Oct. 25-26, Friday and Saturday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MolMm_0wFrTrW500

    For more information about the haunted house, go to kt-online.org/haunted-house , or call 850-441-3096.

    This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Ghostly giggles and chilling fun at Kaleidoscope Theatre’s haunted house extravaganza

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    West Mahanoy swears in Altamont fire police officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC23 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Tiny 7-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA19 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Amelia Island lighthouse is beaming again
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney28 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz18 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Pup Who Has Been Waiting Over 6 Months For Adoption Put On "Urgent List"
    Camilo Díaz1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy