Kaleidoscope Theatre’s second annual fright night month, "The Web of Torment: A Haunted House Chronicle," continues this year in Lynn Haven with "Chapter 2: Wicked Widow’s Basement."

And as the eerie story goes, be careful whom you marry.

Babs Umenhofer, creative director of the spook house, said poor ole "Happy" Hal O'Ween met his demise by his basement-loving wife, the now Widow O’Ween. There, in her labyrinth-like solitude, she concocted nightmares that put "Happy" six feet under a pumpkin patch.

All proceeds from Kaleidoscope Theatre’s haunted house go directly to supporting the theater's annual operations.

The last nights to explore Widow O'Ween's twisting hallways, dimly lit corridors and hidden corners of the basement are Oct. 25-26, Friday and Saturday.

For more information about the haunted house, go to kt-online.org/haunted-house , or call 850-441-3096.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Ghostly giggles and chilling fun at Kaleidoscope Theatre’s haunted house extravaganza