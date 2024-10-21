Open in App
    • Panama City News Herald

    Vote: Pick the News Herald Athlete of the Week for Oct.14-19

    By Banji Bamidele, Panama City News Herald,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04vIWx_0wFLM90r00

    Congratulations to last week's athlete of the week: Lakota Johnson of Bozeman.

    The past week in Bay County sports crowned district champions on the hardwood and county champions on the gridiron. The News-Herald has returned with its Athlete of the Week poll, showcasing standout performances from athletes across Bay County.

    The athletes listed here were chosen through a combination of coaches' nominations and game performances.

    We appreciate readers and fans participating in our polls throughout the year. Be sure to share the poll with your friends, family and teammates on social media.

    To report scores and stats or nominate the next Athlete of the Week, email sports reporter Banji Bamidele at abamidele@gannett.com.

    Voting will remain open until noon Friday.

    Jack Massey, Mosley football

    The senior caught a touchdown and returned a punt for a score. Massey also intercepted a pass in the 56-13 victory over Arnold.

    Sammy Freitas, Mosley football

    The senior only played in the first half and threw three touchdowns in the big victory over the Marlins.

    Mary Pickford, North Bay Haven cross country

    The eighth grader took home first place in the Rutherford Ram Run at 21:27.2.

    Zayna September, Arnold golf

    September won the individual County Champion Title during the Bay County Girls Golf Tournament, which was held at the Panama Country Club.

    Lakota Johnson, Bozeman football

    Johnson had 11 receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown in the Bucks 20-19 victory over Rutherford.

    Margaret Bartlow, North Bay Haven cross country

    Bartlow competed in the New World Fall Spectacular in Jacksonville and finished second out of 309 of the fastest girls in Florida. Bartlow's 17:19.00 is the second-fastest time in Florida and the 76th-fastest time in the country.

    Hayden Gay, Bozeman football

    The sophomore threw for 278 yards and three touchdowns in the homecoming victory over Rutherford.

    Jon Devos, Bay football

    Devos threw for 304 yards and three scores and rushed for 97 yards in the 41-31 loss to Walton.

    Lundon Faile, Bay cross country

    Faile finished second in the Ram Run at 17:10.9.

    Lilly Ansley, Mosley volleyball

    Ansley had eight kills, four aces and two digs in the district championship against Choctawhatchee.

    Will Arboleda, Mosley football

    Arboleda had three sacks as the varsity defense held Arnold scoreless in the first half.

    Omari Johnson, Bay football

    Johnson had over 100 yards receiving and two touchdown receptions in the loss against Walton.

    Hannah Ottley, Mosley volleyball

    The senior had nine kills and six blocks in the straight-set victory over Choctaw.

    Reese Warren, North Bay Haven volleyball

    Warren had 14 kills and 12 digs in the straight set Distctict championship victory over Pensacola Catholic

    Sabrina Harris, North Bay Haven volleyball

    Harris contributed six kills and 12 digs in the win over Pensacola Catholic.

    Raedyn Bruens, Mosley football

    Bruens had three sacks for the Dolphins in the 56-13 victory over Arnold.

    Zac Flitcraft, Bozeman football

    Flitcraft had three receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown.

    Lucca Sanabria, Mosley cross country

    Sanabria took home gold in the Ram run with a time of 16:39.9.

    Kyla Faint, North Bay Haven

    Faint took home silver in the Ram Run with a time of 21:39.1.

    Banji Bamidele is a sports reporter for the Panama City News Herald. He can be reached at abamidele@gannett.com or through X, formerly known as Twitter, @AdebanjiBamide1 .

    This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Vote: Pick the News Herald Athlete of the Week for Oct.14-19

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy