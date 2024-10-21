Vote: Pick the News Herald Athlete of the Week for Oct.14-19

Congratulations to last week's athlete of the week: Lakota Johnson of Bozeman.

The past week in Bay County sports crowned district champions on the hardwood and county champions on the gridiron. The News-Herald has returned with its Athlete of the Week poll, showcasing standout performances from athletes across Bay County.

The athletes listed here were chosen through a combination of coaches' nominations and game performances.

Jack Massey, Mosley football

The senior caught a touchdown and returned a punt for a score. Massey also intercepted a pass in the 56-13 victory over Arnold.

Sammy Freitas, Mosley football

The senior only played in the first half and threw three touchdowns in the big victory over the Marlins.

Mary Pickford, North Bay Haven cross country

The eighth grader took home first place in the Rutherford Ram Run at 21:27.2.

Zayna September, Arnold golf

September won the individual County Champion Title during the Bay County Girls Golf Tournament, which was held at the Panama Country Club.

Lakota Johnson, Bozeman football

Johnson had 11 receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown in the Bucks 20-19 victory over Rutherford.

Margaret Bartlow, North Bay Haven cross country

Bartlow competed in the New World Fall Spectacular in Jacksonville and finished second out of 309 of the fastest girls in Florida. Bartlow's 17:19.00 is the second-fastest time in Florida and the 76th-fastest time in the country.

Hayden Gay, Bozeman football

The sophomore threw for 278 yards and three touchdowns in the homecoming victory over Rutherford.

Jon Devos, Bay football

Devos threw for 304 yards and three scores and rushed for 97 yards in the 41-31 loss to Walton.

Lundon Faile, Bay cross country

Faile finished second in the Ram Run at 17:10.9.

Lilly Ansley, Mosley volleyball

Ansley had eight kills, four aces and two digs in the district championship against Choctawhatchee.

Will Arboleda, Mosley football

Arboleda had three sacks as the varsity defense held Arnold scoreless in the first half.

Omari Johnson, Bay football

Johnson had over 100 yards receiving and two touchdown receptions in the loss against Walton.

Hannah Ottley, Mosley volleyball

The senior had nine kills and six blocks in the straight-set victory over Choctaw.

Reese Warren, North Bay Haven volleyball

Warren had 14 kills and 12 digs in the straight set Distctict championship victory over Pensacola Catholic

Sabrina Harris, North Bay Haven volleyball

Harris contributed six kills and 12 digs in the win over Pensacola Catholic.

Raedyn Bruens, Mosley football

Bruens had three sacks for the Dolphins in the 56-13 victory over Arnold.

Zac Flitcraft, Bozeman football

Flitcraft had three receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Lucca Sanabria, Mosley cross country

Sanabria took home gold in the Ram run with a time of 16:39.9.

Kyla Faint, North Bay Haven

Faint took home silver in the Ram Run with a time of 21:39.1.

