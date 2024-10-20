Lynn Haven plans events for Florida Government Week, Oct. 21-27, 2024

LYNN HAVEN — The city of Lynn Haven is scheduled to join other cities statewide in celebrating Florida Government Week, Oct. 21-27.

According to a city press release, the events will be sponsored by the Florida League of Cities. Florida City Government Week is a week-long celebration that raises awareness about the importance of municipal government and its daily impact on residents.

The following events are scheduled:

Monday, Oct. 21: : Coffee with Commissioners, 7-9 a.m., City Hall Chambers, 825 Ohio Ave.. The first 25 attendees will receive a Lynn Haven coffee mug.

: Coffee with Commissioners, 7-9 a.m., City Hall Chambers, 825 Ohio Ave.. The first 25 attendees will receive a Lynn Haven coffee mug. Tuesday Oct. 22: Art Showcase Reception featuring local student artwork displayed in City Hall. An awards ceremony will be held at 4 p.m.

Art Showcase Reception featuring local student artwork displayed in City Hall. An awards ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. All Week (Oct. 21-25): Eat Local promotion. Bring a receipt from any Lynn Haven restaurant dated Oct. 21-25 to City Hall and receive a free Lynn Haven T-shirt.

“Florida City Government Week allows our residents the opportunity to learn more about the city's many services, which leads to more knowledgeable citizen participation in the future,” City Manager Vickie Gainer said in the news release. “We are excited about this year’s activities and hope to engage the community in our upcoming events.”

For more information and updates about Florida Government Week, contact communications@cityoflynnhaven.com

