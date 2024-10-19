When disaster strikes Bay County, are you willing to help? Consider this training course

PANAMA CITY — Bay County officials believe residents should be prepared when disasters strike .

According to a press release, officials with Bay County Emergency Services will hold several more Community Emergency Response Team training courses this year. Courses are available both for residents interested in learning more about disaster recovery, as well as those who want to become part of the CERT team.

"Participants will learn roles and responsibilities of CERT members, first aid, basic search and rescue, disaster preparedness and CERT organization," the release reads. "Members of Bay County CERT program may be called upon during times of disaster to volunteer as citizen information center call takers, potentially help in the emergency operations center, help with traffic control, light search and rescue, or manage volunteer or donation centers."

Those who attend the course also will be taught how to accurately identify unsafe and unfit conditions.

This information can be used to help homeowners speed up the process of filing insurance claims and getting assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"CERT is a program that is sponsored and administered by Bay County Emergency Services," Matt Lindewirth, chief of emergency services for Bay County, said in the release. "It allows community members to be trained and organized to help in disasters, large public events, missing person searches and other activities where community members can be a force multiplier."

Courses are free and will be offered at 5 p.m. on Dec. 2, 4, 10, 12 and 14. They will be held at the Bay County Emergency Operations Center, 700 Hwy. 2300.

Registration for the courses opens Nov. 1.

"The course is required for community members to become part of the Bay County CERT, however, members do not have to be a part of the team to attend the course," the release reads. "Students will be required to attend all course days and pass a test at the end to complete the class.

"(They) will be required to perform basic tasks and lift objects that weight 20 pounds or less."

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: When disaster strikes Bay County, are you willing to help? Consider this training course