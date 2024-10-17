Open in App
    Panama City News Herald

    Bay County high school football: Week 9 previews and predictions

    By Banji Bamidele, Panama City News Herald,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fTtRX_0wAKWTPS00

    We are back for another week of Bay County football. But first, we look back on how I did for my Week 8 predictions. I went 5-0 last week, bringing my season total to 31-6.

    Throughout the season, I'll preview each matchup, share my predictions and keep a running tally of my record.

    Instead of predicting the exact scores of the games, I will choose a winner and the margin of victory. The margin of victory is just a fun way to see how close I can call the games.

    Find out below who your favorite teams face in Week 9 of the 2024 football season.

    Mosley (7-0) vs. Arnold (6-2)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QUjyf_0wAKWTPS00

    Series Record: Mosley (11-4)

    Latest matchup: Mosley def. Arnold 68-0 (2023)

    Both teams are coming off key district victories and meet for an unlikely Bay County championship matchup. The Marlins' defense has been stout, led by linebacker Mack Jones and Evan Pickford. Jones ranks second in the state in tackles (123) and Pickford is not far behind as he ranks fifth (96).

    The duo will have its hands full with a Mosley offense that's playing at an elite level and averages 42 points per game. Running back Lo'Kavion Jackson leads the team with 15 rushing touchdowns and receiver Carson Griffin leads all receivers with 400 yards and six scores.

    Prediction: Mosley by 35.

    Bozeman (3-4) vs. Rutherford (2-6)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O5YFM_0wAKWTPS00

    Series Record: Bozeman (2-1)

    Latest matchup: Bozeman def. Rutherford 41-24 (2023)

    Rutherford is on a two-game winning streak with both victories coming on the road. This week won't be different as the Rams travel to Bozeman, which is coming off of a thrilling 21-18 victory over Port. St. Joe last Thursday.

    The Rams have plenty of emerging offensive weapons in quarterback Jaleel Reed, his favorite receiver Khazion Rochelle and running back duo Roman Holmes and Chazz Scott. The defense, meanwhile, features cornerback Bray'lyn Hurd who leads the county with four interceptions.

    The Bucks have plenty of weapons of their own led by quarterback Hayden Gay, running backs Jayden Spurlock and Kalemb Williams and gadget receiver Lakota Johnson. Linebacker Brayden Spence leads the team with 47 tackles.

    Prediction: Rutherford by 7.

    Bay (3-4) vs. Walton (3-3)

    Series Record: Tied (2-2)

    Latest matchup: Bay def. Walton 49-29 (2016)

    The Tornadoes are riding high after clinching the Class 3A-District 1 championship in dominant fashion over West Florida. Walton had a three-game win streak snapped by Pensacola last week and is keen to let off frustration against visiting Bay High.

    The Tornadoes will make a game-time decision on whether to start backup quarterback Jon Devos or starter Zabeyon Morgan, who suffered a high ankle sprain last week. Regardless, the offense boasts playmakers in receivers Wykien Water and Javar Bowden.

    The Braves' offense is led by quarterback, Wells Bettenhausen, a 6-foot-5 Lenoir-Rhyne commit who has thrown for 1,643 yards, 20 touchdowns and four interceptions. The defense is highlighted by safety Marco Teck, who has totaled 35 tackles and three interceptions.

    Prediction: Walton by 14.

    North Bay Haven (0-7) vs. Chiles (1-6)

    Series Record: First meeting

    The Buccaneers are still on a quest for the first win of the season and should have a good chance against an evenly matched Chiles team. The Timberwolves are on a five-game losing streak and have lost four of those matches by 10 points or less.

    Meanwhile, North Bay Haven have been shutout in five games, but saw offensive success in the 42-20 loss to Baker.

    Chiles quarterback Taylor Jacobs Jr. has thrown for 853 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. Running back Jaylin Jones leads the team with 91 carries, 478 yards and two scores.

    Prediction: Chiles by 14.

    Banji Bamidele is a sports reporter for the Panama City News Herald. He can be reached at abamidele@gannett.com or through X, formerly known as Twitter, @AdebanjiBamide1 .

    This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Bay County high school football: Week 9 previews and predictions

