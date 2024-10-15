Open in App
    Bay District Schools recognizes four schools that made AP Honor Roll

    By DeonTay Smith, Panama City News Herald,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20kwav_0w7Icb7k00

    PANAMA CITY — Bay District Schools has announced that four schools have earned a place on the 2024 AP Honor Roll.

    The schools are A. Crawford Mosley High School, J.R. Arnold High School, Deane Bozeman School and North Bay Haven Charter Academy.

    According to a BDS press release, the AP Honor Roll recognizes the outstanding efforts to broaden access to Advanced Placement (AP) courses and achieve remarkable results for students.

    In addition to making the Honor Roll, these schools have been recognized by earning the AP Access Award. This ensures students have equitable access to AP courses.

    “The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools for increasing student participation in AP courses, fostering a college-going culture, and ensuring more students can earn college credit before graduating high school,” the release says. “These accomplishments open doors for our students and prepare them for future academic success. The AP Access Award further highlights the district's dedication to equity in education.”

    High school football in Bay County: Complete coverage from the 2024 season

    Bay District Schools' stated mission is to put the ‘A’ back in Bay County. Superintendent Mark McQueen expressed joy in these schools’ success.

    “This recognition speaks volumes about the dedication of our students, faculty, administrators, and families to ensuring that every student has the opportunity to succeed.” McQueen said in the release. “I am so proud of the effort put forth by everyone involved in our AP programs. We are putting the ‘A’ back in Bay, and this achievement is proof of that.”

    For more information about the AP Honor Roll, visit https://apcentral.collegeboard.org

    This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Bay District Schools recognizes four schools that made AP Honor Roll

    Trouble
    1d ago
    😀😀 Not in Florida period and dumb down schools so they must have really failed to me
