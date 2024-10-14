Open in App
    High school volleyball: Key players to watch as local district tournaments get underway

    By Banji Bamidele, Panama City News Herald,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HkAmO_0w5wHkaK00

    The volleyball regular season has come and gone, and now it is time for postseason play. District seeding and tournament schedules have been released, and two local teams have earned first-round byes.

    Mosley and North Bay Haven went undefeated in district and county play, earning No.1 overall seeds.

    More: Preps volleyball: Mosley and North Bay Haven setting the standard in recent FHSAA rankings

    More: All-Bay County volleyball: Mosely senior Middlebrooks shines thanks to teammates' help

    Here are district tournaments for Bay County schools.

    Class 5A-District 1

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v8qek_0w5wHkaK00

    Oct. 14 (Quarterfinals): No. 4 Arnold vs. No. 5 Escambia, No. 3 Booker T. Washington vs. No. 6 Pine Forest.

    Oct. 15 (Semifinals): No. 1 Mosley vs. (winner of Arnold vs Escambia), No. 2 Choctawhatchee vs. (winner of Booker T Washington vs. Pine Forest).

    Oct. 17 (Finals)

    Key Players: Molsey is the top seed and is spearheaded by junior Lily Hayward who leads the team with 77 kills, 21 blocks and 40 digs. Arnolds Zoey Vandel leads the district with 264 kills and has contributed 40 blocks on the season. Choctawhatchee's Chloe Gunter has had her hand in facilitating her teammates with a mind-blowing 600 assists.

    Class 3A-District 1

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SHWTN_0w5wHkaK00

    Oct. 15 (Quarterfinals): No. 4 Bozeman vs. No. 5 Walton, No. 3 Freeport vs. No. 6 Rutherford.

    Oct. 16 (Semifinals): No. 1 North Bay Haven vs. (winner of Bozeman vs. Walton), No. 2 Pensacola Catholic vs. (winner of Freeport vs Rutherford).

    Oct. 17 (Finals)

    Key Players: North Bay Haven's Reese Warren leads the team with 178 kills and 124 digs. Pensacola Catholic's Ava Galinis leads the district with 218 kills and 136 digs. Freeport's Maddy Smith has 79 serving aces and 492 assists.

    Class 4A-District 1

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xLQW_0w5wHkaK00

    Oct. 14 (Quarterfinals): No. 4 Fort Walton Beach vs. No. 5 Bay.

    Oct. 15 (Semifinals): No. 1 South Walton vs. (winner of Fort Walton Beach vs. Bay), No. 2 Pensacola vs No. 3 West Florida.

    Oct. 17 (Finals).

    Key Players: South Walton's Jordyn Swift leads the district with a .414 hitting percentage and has 113 kills and 37 blocks on the season. Jaden Gentry leads West Florida with 230 digs and 221 kills and Avery Varias leads the Lady Jaguars with 54 servicing aces and 557 assists.

    Banji Bamidele is a sports reporter for the Panama City News Herald. He can be reached at abamidele@gannett.com or through X, formerly known as Twitter, @AdebanjiBamide1 .

    This article originally appeared on The News Herald: High school volleyball: Key players to watch as local district tournaments get underway

