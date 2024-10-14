High school volleyball: Key players to watch as local district tournaments get underway

The volleyball regular season has come and gone, and now it is time for postseason play. District seeding and tournament schedules have been released, and two local teams have earned first-round byes.

Mosley and North Bay Haven went undefeated in district and county play, earning No.1 overall seeds.

Here are district tournaments for Bay County schools.

Class 5A-District 1

Oct. 14 (Quarterfinals): No. 4 Arnold vs. No. 5 Escambia, No. 3 Booker T. Washington vs. No. 6 Pine Forest.

Oct. 15 (Semifinals): No. 1 Mosley vs. (winner of Arnold vs Escambia), No. 2 Choctawhatchee vs. (winner of Booker T Washington vs. Pine Forest).

Oct. 17 (Finals)

Key Players: Molsey is the top seed and is spearheaded by junior Lily Hayward who leads the team with 77 kills, 21 blocks and 40 digs. Arnolds Zoey Vandel leads the district with 264 kills and has contributed 40 blocks on the season. Choctawhatchee's Chloe Gunter has had her hand in facilitating her teammates with a mind-blowing 600 assists.

Class 3A-District 1

Oct. 15 (Quarterfinals): No. 4 Bozeman vs. No. 5 Walton, No. 3 Freeport vs. No. 6 Rutherford.

Oct. 16 (Semifinals): No. 1 North Bay Haven vs. (winner of Bozeman vs. Walton), No. 2 Pensacola Catholic vs. (winner of Freeport vs Rutherford).

Oct. 17 (Finals)

Key Players: North Bay Haven's Reese Warren leads the team with 178 kills and 124 digs. Pensacola Catholic's Ava Galinis leads the district with 218 kills and 136 digs. Freeport's Maddy Smith has 79 serving aces and 492 assists.

Class 4A-District 1

Oct. 14 (Quarterfinals): No. 4 Fort Walton Beach vs. No. 5 Bay.

Oct. 15 (Semifinals): No. 1 South Walton vs. (winner of Fort Walton Beach vs. Bay), No. 2 Pensacola vs No. 3 West Florida.

Oct. 17 (Finals).

Key Players: South Walton's Jordyn Swift leads the district with a .414 hitting percentage and has 113 kills and 37 blocks on the season. Jaden Gentry leads West Florida with 230 digs and 221 kills and Avery Varias leads the Lady Jaguars with 54 servicing aces and 557 assists.

