Vote: Pick the News Herald Athlete of the Week for Oct. 7-12

Congratulations to last week's athlete of the week: Isabella Cottrill of North Bay Haven.

The past week in Bay County sports featured upset victories and plenty of jaw-dropping performances. The News-Herald has returned with its Athlete of the Week poll, showcasing standouts from across Bay County.

The athletes listed here were chosen through a combination of coaches' nominations and game performances.

We appreciate readers and fans participating in our polls throughout the year. Be sure to share the poll with your friends, family and teammates on social media.

To report scores and stats or nominate the next Athlete of the Week, email sports reporter Banji Bamidele at abamidele@gannett.com.

Voting will remain open until noon Friday.

Lo'Kavion Jackson, Mosley football

Jackson had a legacy game against Niceville totaling 266 yards and five touchdowns in the 37-28 victory.

Will Cotter, Arnold football

The junior's two rushing touchdowns were enough for Arnold to power past Fort Walton Beach 14-3.

Jaleel Reed, Rutherford football

Reed totaled three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in the 50-0 victory over North Bay Haven.

Jon Devos, Bay football

Devos came in for injured quarterback Zabeyon Morgan and combined for two touchdowns in the district-clinching a 35-14 victory over West Florida.

Margaret Bartlow, North Bay Haven cross-country

Bartlow took home gold in the Majette XC Festival, with a time of 17:44.3.

Raedyn Bruens, Mosley football

The senior had three sacks and a fumble recovery as the defense held Niceville to 28 points.

Lucca Sanabria, Mosley cross-country

Sanabria was the top finisher for the boys as he took fifth place at the Majette XC Festival with a time of 16:36.4.

Lakota Johnson, Bozeman football

The senior caught and threw touchdowns in the 21-18 thriller against Port St. Joe.

Reese Warren, North Bay Haven volleyball

Warren led the Buccaneers with eight kills and nine digs in the 3-0 victory against Walton.

Banji Bamidele is a sports reporter for the Panama City News Herald. He can be reached at abamidele@gannett.com or through X, formerly known as Twitter, @AdebanjiBamide1 .

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Vote: Pick the News Herald Athlete of the Week for Oct. 7-12