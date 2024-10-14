Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Panama City News Herald

    Vote: Pick the News Herald Athlete of the Week for Oct. 7-12

    By Banji Bamidele, Panama City News Herald,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cB3KY_0w5ve7pw00

    Congratulations to last week's athlete of the week: Isabella Cottrill of North Bay Haven.

    The past week in Bay County sports featured upset victories and plenty of jaw-dropping performances. The News-Herald has returned with its Athlete of the Week poll, showcasing standouts from across Bay County.

    The athletes listed here were chosen through a combination of coaches' nominations and game performances.

    We appreciate readers and fans participating in our polls throughout the year. Be sure to share the poll with your friends, family and teammates on social media.

    To report scores and stats or nominate the next Athlete of the Week, email sports reporter Banji Bamidele at abamidele@gannett.com.

    Voting will remain open until noon Friday.

    Lo'Kavion Jackson, Mosley football

    Jackson had a legacy game against Niceville totaling 266 yards and five touchdowns in the 37-28 victory.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xEhyN_0w5ve7pw00

    Will Cotter, Arnold football

    The junior's two rushing touchdowns were enough for Arnold to power past Fort Walton Beach 14-3.

    Jaleel Reed, Rutherford football

    Reed totaled three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in the 50-0 victory over North Bay Haven.

    Jon Devos, Bay football

    Devos came in for injured quarterback Zabeyon Morgan and combined for two touchdowns in the district-clinching a 35-14 victory over West Florida.

    Margaret Bartlow, North Bay Haven cross-country

    Bartlow took home gold in the Majette XC Festival, with a time of 17:44.3.

    Raedyn Bruens, Mosley football

    The senior had three sacks and a fumble recovery as the defense held Niceville to 28 points.

    Lucca Sanabria, Mosley cross-country

    Sanabria was the top finisher for the boys as he took fifth place at the Majette XC Festival with a time of 16:36.4.

    Lakota Johnson, Bozeman football

    The senior caught and threw touchdowns in the 21-18 thriller against Port St. Joe.

    Reese Warren, North Bay Haven volleyball

    Warren led the Buccaneers with eight kills and nine digs in the 3-0 victory against Walton.

    Banji Bamidele is a sports reporter for the Panama City News Herald. He can be reached at abamidele@gannett.com or through X, formerly known as Twitter, @AdebanjiBamide1 .

    This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Vote: Pick the News Herald Athlete of the Week for Oct. 7-12

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz22 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    St. Johns County asks people to stay off the roads
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Braves Trade Idea Sends Orlando Arcia for 2-Time All-Star
    ATL Braves Country1 day ago
    Jacksonville group raises concerns about fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    St. Augustine warns of king tides flooding
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post19 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Historic Castillo de San Marcos closed to survey storm damage
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA28 days ago
    St. Johns County lifts evacuation order; St. Augustine Marina remains closed
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Fix on the way for St. Johns County Ocean Pier
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Lack of citizenship documents might keep many from voting in Arizona state and local races
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily4 days ago
    376-home neighborhood axed near St. Augustine Lakes over overcrowding, flooding fears
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy