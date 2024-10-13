Even if Halloween and Thanksgiving pumpkin spice lattes are just starting to percolate, Panama City's “Knifty Crafters” holiday wreaths are already in the air … and on doors, and hanging on window panes.

More than 150 of the circular adornments were given away to Bay County seniors at the Glenwood Community Center on Oct. 10.

“People were so appreciative,” Wanda Keys, organizer and former digital design teacher at Mosley High School ,said as smiling visitors walked back to their cars carrying the holiday accessories. “Not only did (seniors) get one, but they got two or three!”

The group has been active for 35 years, and has also made crochet hats for newborn babies at Bay Medical, and crochet lap blankets for various nursing homes, the retired school teacher said.

Next up: December Valentine's Day decorations.

The group meets once a week at the Glenwood Community Center. For more information about how to participate, visit their Facebook page , or call Tatyanna Bell, city of Panama City’s recreation program coordinator, at (850) 691-4577.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Panama City: Get crafting with 'Knifty Krafters': Holiday wreaths disappear like hotcakes