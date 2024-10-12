Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Panama City News Herald

    Florida gas prices fell from last week: See how much here

    By USA TODAY Network,

    2 days ago

    State gas prices fell last week and reached an average of $3.04 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, down from last week's price of $3.12 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

    The average fuel price in state has fallen about 6 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the state in the last year have been as low as $2.81 on Dec. 18, 2023, and as high as $3.76 on Aug. 7, 2023.

    A year ago, the average gas price in Florida was 11% higher at $3.41 per gallon.

    >> INTERACTIVE: See how your area's gas prices have changed over the years at data.newsherald.com .

    The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.14, making prices in the state about 3.1% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price is down from last week's average of $3.18 per gallon.

    The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration . Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here . This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

    This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Florida gas prices fell from last week: See how much here

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza20 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Wyoming wildfires spark further evacuations
    WyoFile4 hours ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile23 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Yearly ‘Antler Alert’ reminds Kentuckians to drive safely and watch for deer
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post28 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy