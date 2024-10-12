Open in App
    BDS announces ticket bonanza: 400 symphony seats up for grabs in school drawings

    By Tyler Orsburn, Panama City News Herald,

    2 days ago

    Bay District Schools, in partnership with the Panama City Symphony, Florida Power & Light, Reliant South Construction Group, and Dr. James Clemmons, held its inaugural Symphony Surprise Day drawing at Northside Elementary School in Panama City on Oct. 8.

    The initiative allows students in the Bay, Gulf and Washington counties to enjoy live orchestra music with their families. The sponsors donated about 400 tickets worth $20,000.

    To get the ball rolling, Mark McQueen, Bay District Schools superintendent, and Sergey Bogza, maestro of the Panama City Symphony, drew three lucky student winners to attend an upcoming symphony concert such as “Mischief at the Masquerade Ball” and “Holiday by the Bay.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C937F_0w4Bs97H00

    “As we strive to put the 'A' back into Bay (County), one of the dimensions that we're focusing on is the 'A' for arts,” the superintendent said. “And extending the arts to all of our students, we believe it helps enrich their lives and helps them to be more well-rounded citizens.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pom3D_0w4Bs97H00

    For the maestro, he said his role, and goal, is to demystify symphonic music and to make it accessible for everyone.

    “What we're doing for this opportunity, for the kids, is that when they go to this symphony, they're going to have a briefing moment; they're going to be able to speak to a symphony representative that will share with them what to expect,” Bogza said. “(Students will be introduced to) symphony etiquette, instruments, and some players will come out and meet the children.”

    For more information about the Panama City Symphony, go to panamacitysymphony.org or call (850) 785-7677 .

    BDS announces ticket bonanza: 400 symphony seats up for grabs in school drawings

