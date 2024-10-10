Bay County high school football: Week 8 previews and predictions

We are back for another week of Bay County football, but first, we look back on how I did for my Week 7 predictions. I went 3-1 bringing my season total to 26-6.

Throughout the season, I'll preview each matchup, share my predictions and keep a running tally of my record.

Instead of predicting the exact scores of the games, I will choose a winner and the margin of victory. The margin of victory is just a fun way to see how close I can call the games.

Find out below who your favorite teams face in Week 7 of the 2024 football season.

Mosley (6-0) vs. Niceville (6-0)

Series Record: Niceville (25-6)

Latest matchup: Mosley def. Niceville 29-28 (2023)

The Class 5A-District 1 championship game will be a top-25 showdown between No. 8 Niceville and No. 25 Mosley. The Eagles rely on a lethal run game led by running backs Conor Mathews and Eddie Love, while he Dolphins have more of a balanced offensive attack, spearheaded by quarterback Sammy Freitas and the running back duo of Sammy Chisolm and Lo'Kavion Jackson.

Mosley's defense has held opponents to an average of 14 points per game led by linebacker duo Sawyer Schultz and Wyatt Fleming. The Eagle's defense has held opponents to an average of 18 points per game and is led by linebacker Maddox Hayles.

Prediction: Mosley by 10.

Bay (2-4) vs. West Florida (2-2)

Series Record: West Florida (2-8)

Latest matchup: West Florida def. Bay 35-0 (2022)

After last week's 28-16 victory over Pensacola, Bay hosts the Jaguars for the Class 3A-District 2 championship game. The Tornadoes running game took a hit with the loss of running back Caleb Toombs to injury, but Cavarious Manley stepped in and scored twice in last week's win.

West Florida's defense is giving up an average of 31 points per game and just recently ended a three-game losing streak with a 35-7 victory over Gulf Breeze. The Jaguars' offense primarily runs the ball led by quarterback Xavier Finley and running backs Charles Benson and Daviaun Farrish.

Prediction: Bay by 8.

Arnold (5-2) vs. Fort Walton Beach (3-3)

Series record: Fort Walton Beach (6-2)

Latest matchup: Fort Walton Beach def. Arnold 56-0 (2023)

The Marlins play their second district game against a Vikings team that struggles to score. Fort Walton Beach averages 11 points per game compared to Arnold's 28 points per game. Arnold quarterback Will Cotter has been dynamic throwing for 912 yards and nine touchdowns, while also rushing for 186 yards and four scores.

Fort Walton Beach's offense is spearheaded by running back Anthony Gassaway, who has 91 carries for 402 yards and five touchdowns.

Prediction: Arnold by 14.

Bozeman (2-4) vs Port St. Joe (2-3)

Series Record: Port St. Joe (6-3)

Latest matchup: Bozeman def. Port St. Joe 22-20 (2023)

The Bucks are looking to bounce back after last week's 24-21 loss against Destin. Bozeman's defense allowed over 300 yards of offense and turnovers proved costly. Offensively, quarterback Hayden Gay and running back Kalib Williams will look to outpace a Tiger Sharks' defense that allowed over 200 yards rushing last week.

Port St. Joe could not get anything going offensively in last week's 31-7 loss to Rutherford. However, quarterback Jacob Hensley was a bright spot using his arm and legs to reach the endzone.

Prediction: Bozeman by 21.

North Bay Haven (0-6) vs. Rutherford (1-6)

Series Record: Rutherford (7-0)

Latest matchup: Rutherford def. North Bay Haven 45-34 (2023)

Rutherford secured their first win last week, but now faces a Buccaneers team that has been struggling on offense. North Bay Haven has been outscored 227-22 and gave up 560 yards of offense against Marianna last week.

The Rams have found good form with quarterback Jaleel Reed connecting with receivers Khazion Rochelle and Jason Havens Jr., while running backs Chaz Scott and Roman Holmes have combined for 310 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

Prediction: Rutherford by 28.

Banji Bamidele is a sports reporter for the Panama City News Herald. He can be reached at abamidele@gannett.com or through X, formerly known as Twitter, @AdebanjiBamide1 .

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Bay County high school football: Week 8 previews and predictions