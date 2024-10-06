Open in App
    Panama City News Herald

    Panama City Symphony is giving free tickets to Bay County students in Surprise Day drawing

    By Dylan Gentile, Panama City News Herald,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0awCdB_0vwF4WHO00

    PANAMA CITY — A select few students will get the chance to experience Bay County's local orchestra next week.

    The Panama City Symphony is hosting its inaugural Symphony Surprise Day on Oct. 8. Local school administrators will draw names of student winners on CCTV during morning announcements. Selected students will receive two tickets, one for them and another for their parent or guardian, to see some of the symphony's performances.

    For public school students, tickets will get them into "Mischief at the Masquerade Ball," "Holiday by the Bay," and "My Favorite Things, Music of Rodgers and Hammerstein."

    Charter school, private school and college students will receive tickets to a matinee, "Rachmaninoff and the Golden Age of Cinema."

    "We are incredibly grateful for this generous partnership, which plays a vital role in enriching the lives of our students through the arts," said Mark McQueen, Bay District Schools superintendent. "The arts inspire creativity, foster collaboration, and build critical thinking skills — qualities that are essential for success in and out of the classroom."

    The symphony said music education is its primary goal, and the program aims to give students and their families an experience of live symphonic music. The winners were not chosen based on behavior or academics, as the symphony wanted to give every student an equal chance to see the performances.

    "One of the best ways to experience the symphony is with your parents and friends, and Harmony Educational Partnerships provide that opportunity, free of cost," said Sergey Bogza, Panama City Symphony music director and conductor. "Panama City Symphony and I are looking forward to seeing new faces at our next concerts and to experiencing the wonder of music together."

    The tickets were sponsored by Harmony Educational Partners, Florida Power & Light, ReliantSouth Construction Group, and Dr. James Clemmons. The sponsors donated $20,000 in tickets to students in Bay, Gulf and Washington counties.

    This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Panama City Symphony is giving free tickets to Bay County students in Surprise Day drawing

