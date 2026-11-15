Panama City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for both travel and local clinicians. If you’re looking to work near the beach and still build your career, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Panama City, FL

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr day shifts)

(13 weeks, , 12-hr shifts) Pay: $1,976 per week (estimate)

Start date: 12/06/2026

This Med-Surg RN contract is ideal if you want steady day shifts and strong support from a national travel agency. Includes weekly pay, housing or housing allowance, Day 1 medical benefits, 401(k) match, and travel reimbursement.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Panama City, FL

Type: Full-time, Travel/Local Contract (about 26 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 10-hr day shifts)

(about , , 10-hr shifts) Pay: $2,410 per week (estimate)

Start date: 11/30/2026

Cath Lab Tech role with aggressive pay packages, tax-free stipends for those who qualify, and Day 1 health benefits. Comes with 24/7 clinical support, free CEUs, license assistance, and weekly or even daily pay options.

Employer: HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital

Location: Panama City, FL

Type: Full-time, On-site

Salary: Not listed

Help patients regain strength and mobility in a 238-bed acute care hospital with advanced cardiac, stroke, women’s, and pediatric services. Offers a robust benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with up to 100% match on 3–9%, tuition and loan assistance, and strong career growth support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—similar roles pop up all the time in Panama City.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.