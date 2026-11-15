undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Panama City
🏥 Panama City FL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Travel & Local Roles
5 days ago
Panama City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for both travel and local clinicians. If you’re looking to work near the beach and still build your career, these roles are worth a look.
Travel Med Surg RN – $1,976/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Panama City, FL
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts)
- Pay: $1,976 per week (estimate)
- Start date: 12/06/2026
This Med-Surg RN contract is ideal if you want steady day shifts and strong support from a national travel agency. Includes weekly pay, housing or housing allowance, Day 1 medical benefits, 401(k) match, and travel reimbursement.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,410/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Panama City, FL
- Type: Full-time, Travel/Local Contract (about 26 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts)
- Pay: $2,410 per week (estimate)
- Start date: 11/30/2026
Cath Lab Tech role with aggressive pay packages, tax-free stipends for those who qualify, and Day 1 health benefits. Comes with 24/7 clinical support, free CEUs, license assistance, and weekly or even daily pay options.
Physical Therapist – Acute Care Hospital
- Employer: HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Location: Panama City, FL
- Type: Full-time, On-site
- Salary: Not listed
Help patients regain strength and mobility in a 238-bed acute care hospital with advanced cardiac, stroke, women’s, and pediatric services. Offers a robust benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with up to 100% match on 3–9%, tuition and loan assistance, and strong career growth support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—similar roles pop up all the time in Panama City.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.