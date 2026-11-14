Panama City’s retail and service scene is busy right now, especially around auto and RV care. If you like helping customers and don’t mind a little grease or shop time, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: Panama City, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $50,000–$75,000+ total comp, commission-based with uncapped commissions

You’ll be the main contact for RV service customers—setting appointments, giving price estimates, suggesting add-on services, and keeping people updated on repair progress. Great fit if you have 1+ year of service experience (auto, marine, RV, or powersports) and like a mix of customer service, sales, and admin work.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 1707 W 23rd St, Panama City, FL 32405

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.00–$30.00 per hour + possible hourly premiums

Lead the Tire & Battery Center team, coach associates, and keep services running safely and on time. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and company-paid education (Live Better U). You’ll need 6+ months supervisory or automotive experience and must be 18 or older.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in this area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.