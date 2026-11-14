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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Panama City
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Panama City, FL? These adoptable dogs are waiting for someone to love. All details below come straight from their listings so you can see who might be a good match for your home.
XENA
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: Bay County Animal Control
- Phone: (850) 767-3333
Xena is a beautiful young pittie girl with a striking gray and white coat. With her low adoption fee, she could be a wonderful companion for someone ready to give a shelter dog a fresh start. Please contact the shelter directly for details on her temperament, training, and vetting.
👉 Meet Xena and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NOLA
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: Bay County Animal Control
- Phone: (850) 767-3333
Nola is a young German Shepherd puppy with classic tan and black markings. At just a baby, she’ll need guidance, training, and plenty of playtime, but she has lots of potential to grow into a loyal family dog.
👉 Meet Nola and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BUTTER
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: Bay County Animal Control
- Phone: (850) 767-3333
Butter is a chocolate-colored pittie puppy with a sweet name and a very affordable adoption fee. As a young pup, she’ll benefit from basic training and a patient adopter ready for puppy energy and learning.
👉 Meet Butter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hermione
- Breed: Pomsky (Pomeranian / Husky mix)
- Age: Adult (5 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Eyes: Bright sky blue
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Panama City, FL)
- Microchipped: Yes
- Health Info: Has Embark DNA test
Hermione is a 5‑year‑old designer Pomsky, 50/50 Pomeranian and Husky. She has stunning bright blue eyes and is described as very loyal and compassionate about kids. She’s used to a large, active family lifestyle. Her favorite things include:
- Swimming
- Playing with other dogs
- Watching kids play in the yard
- Walking and exploring outdoors
- Snuggling as a sleeping companion
Her listing notes that Pomskies typically need two good grooms a year plus regular brushing.
👉 Meet Hermione and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ellsa
- Breed: Pomsky (Pomeranian / Husky mix)
- Age: Adult (4 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Eyes: Brown/green
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Panama City, FL)
- Microchipped: Yes
- Health Info: Has Embark health DNA test
Ellsa is a 4‑year‑old designer Pomsky, also a 50/50 Pomeranian/Husky mix. Like Hermione, she’s described as very loyal and compassionate about kids, and she’s used to a busy, active family home. She enjoys:
- Swimming
- Playing with other dogs
- Watching kids in the yard
- Going on walks and outdoor adventures
- Cuddling and giving “all kinds of snuggles”
Her listing also notes Pomskies usually need two thorough grooms a year plus regular brushing.
👉 Meet Ellsa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Panama City, FL, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. Share this with friends and family so these pups can find their forever families.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.