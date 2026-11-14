Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Panama City, FL? These adoptable dogs are waiting for someone to love. All details below come straight from their listings so you can see who might be a good match for your home.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Bay County Animal Control

Phone: (850) 767-3333

Xena is a beautiful young pittie girl with a striking gray and white coat. With her low adoption fee, she could be a wonderful companion for someone ready to give a shelter dog a fresh start. Please contact the shelter directly for details on her temperament, training, and vetting.

👉 Meet Xena and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Bay County Animal Control

Phone: (850) 767-3333

Nola is a young German Shepherd puppy with classic tan and black markings. At just a baby, she’ll need guidance, training, and plenty of playtime, but she has lots of potential to grow into a loyal family dog.

👉 Meet Nola and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Bay County Animal Control

Phone: (850) 767-3333

Butter is a chocolate-colored pittie puppy with a sweet name and a very affordable adoption fee. As a young pup, she’ll benefit from basic training and a patient adopter ready for puppy energy and learning.

👉 Meet Butter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pomsky (Pomeranian / Husky mix)

Pomsky (Pomeranian / Husky mix) Age: Adult (5 years)

Adult (5 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Eyes: Bright sky blue

Bright sky blue Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Panama City, FL)

Microchipped: Yes

Yes Health Info: Has Embark DNA test

Hermione is a 5‑year‑old designer Pomsky, 50/50 Pomeranian and Husky. She has stunning bright blue eyes and is described as very loyal and compassionate about kids. She’s used to a large, active family lifestyle. Her favorite things include:

Swimming

Playing with other dogs

Watching kids play in the yard

Walking and exploring outdoors

Snuggling as a sleeping companion

Her listing notes that Pomskies typically need two good grooms a year plus regular brushing.

👉 Meet Hermione and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pomsky (Pomeranian / Husky mix)

Pomsky (Pomeranian / Husky mix) Age: Adult (4 years)

Adult (4 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Eyes: Brown/green

Brown/green Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Panama City, FL)

Microchipped: Yes

Yes Health Info: Has Embark health DNA test

Ellsa is a 4‑year‑old designer Pomsky, also a 50/50 Pomeranian/Husky mix. Like Hermione, she’s described as very loyal and compassionate about kids, and she’s used to a busy, active family home. She enjoys:

Swimming

Playing with other dogs

Watching kids in the yard

Going on walks and outdoor adventures

Cuddling and giving “all kinds of snuggles”

Her listing also notes Pomskies usually need two thorough grooms a year plus regular brushing.

👉 Meet Ellsa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Panama City, FL, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. Share this with friends and family so these pups can find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.