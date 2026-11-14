Panama City Beach has some very special kittens hoping to find loving homes. All of these babies are with Nine Lives Kitty Rescue INC and are looking for safe, indoor families to grow up with.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue or silver tabby

Gray/blue or silver tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Nine Lives Kitty Rescue INC (Panama City Beach, FL)

Kenji is a tiny gray tabby girl looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. As a young kitten, she’ll need a family ready for playtime, gentle training, and lots of cuddles.

👉 Meet Kenji and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Nine Lives Kitty Rescue INC (Panama City Beach, FL)

Isa is a classic tuxedo kitten with striking black-and-white markings. She’s still a baby, so she’ll do best with a family ready to give her time, toys, and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Isa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Nine Lives Kitty Rescue INC (Panama City Beach, FL)

Kai is a handsome gray boy who’s still very young and ready to bond with his new people. Like all kittens, he’ll need playtime, patience, and a safe indoor home.

👉 Meet Kai and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Spotted tabby / leopard spotted

Spotted tabby / leopard spotted Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Nine Lives Kitty Rescue INC (Panama City Beach, FL)

Erial is a super sweet, very social girl who loves attention. She’s already spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and tested negative for FIV & FeLV, so she’s all set to go home.

👉 Meet Erial and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Nine Lives Kitty Rescue INC (Panama City Beach, FL)

Snow Jasmine is a mostly white baby kitten with a soft, clean look and lots of growing to do. She’s ready for a family who will keep her indoors and give her a safe, loving space.

👉 Meet Snow Jasmine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Panama City Beach, FL, please consider opening your home to one of these kittens from Nine Lives Kitty Rescue INC. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their links can help them find families faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.