Panama City is busy right now with sales hiring, from phone-based roles to field sales and team leadership. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these three openings are worth a look.

Employer: Kimball Midwest

Kimball Midwest Location: Panama City, FL

Type: Full-time (Hybrid)

(Hybrid) Salary: $70,000–$100,000+ first year

Lead a district sales team for a 100+ year old national MRO distributor. You’ll hire and coach reps, grow a territory, and build long-term customer relationships, with medical, dental, life, disability, 401(k), and deferred comp included.

Employer: Stark Exterminators (Arrow Exterminators family)

Stark Exterminators (Arrow Exterminators family) Location: Panama City, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly plus commission (exact rate not listed)

Phone-based role selling add-on pest control services to current and past customers while also helping with scheduling, billing, and customer support. Comes with generous time off, 11 paid holidays, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, HSA, and company-paid life insurance.

Employer: Janney Roofing (Legacy family of businesses)

Janney Roofing (Legacy family of businesses) Location: Panama City, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$100,000+ average first year, top performers $150,000+ (uncapped)

Door-to-door and referral-based sales, offering free roof inspections and guiding homeowners from inspection through project completion. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, structured training, and strong growth paths for high performers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.