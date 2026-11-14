Panama City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hospitals to state facilities to private clinics. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you want to stay local and keep your skills sharp.

Employer: HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital

HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital Location: Panama City, FL

Type: PRN / Per diem (OTHER)

PRN / Per diem (OTHER) Salary: Not listed

Work in a 238-bed acute care hospital with advanced cardiac, stroke, women’s, and pediatric services. You’ll run lab tests, handle STAT work, and may step up when the supervisor is out. Florida Technologist license required (or ability to get one) and 1+ year Med Tech experience preferred. Strong benefits package through HCA for eligible roles.

Employer: Restore Physical Therapy

Location: Panama City, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $88,000 per year

Join a brand-new 6,000+ sq ft outpatient ortho clinic near the beach. Mix of orthopedic, post-op, and functional fitness-based rehab, plus dry needling. New grads welcome, no non-compete, and you’ll work closely with the owner for mentorship. Benefits include 401(k) with match, health insurance, CE credits, PTO, and license reimbursement.

Employer: State of Florida – Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home

Location: Panama City, FL (Bay County)

Type: OPS / Temporary

Salary: $15.00 per hour , paid bi-weekly

, paid bi-weekly Application deadline: 11/18/2026

Great entry point if you want to work in long-term care and move toward becoming a CNA. You’ll help veterans with daily living (bathing, dressing, meals, mobility) and get on-the-job training aimed at passing the CNA exam. Must be able to work weekends/holidays and pass a Level II background check and drug test.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings listed on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.