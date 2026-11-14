Panama City has some very sweet kittens hoping for a safe, loving home. All of these babies are at Bay County Animal Control and have an affordable adoption fee.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Bay County Animal Control

Phone: (850) 767-3333

Thunder is a fluffy gray/blue kitten who’s still very young and ready to grow up with a family of his own. At this low fee, he’s a great choice for someone ready for kitten energy and cuddles.

👉 Meet THUNDER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Bay County Animal Control

Phone: (850) 767-3333

Foggy is a shorthaired gray/blue kitten with a soft, sleek coat. He’s still a baby, so he can learn your routine and bond closely with his new people.

👉 Meet FOGGY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Bay County Animal Control

Phone: (850) 767-3333

Squid is a tiny all-black kitten who will grow into a sleek, elegant cat. She’s young enough to adjust well to a new home and routine.

👉 Meet SQUID and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Bay County Animal Control

Phone: (850) 767-3333

Storm is another gray/blue baby boy, perfect for someone who loves classic gray kitties. He’s ready to leave the shelter and start life in a real home.

👉 Meet STORM and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Bay County Animal Control

Phone: (850) 767-3333

Mist is a baby gray/blue kitten who would love a cozy bed, toys, and a family to call his own. At just $25, he’s a wonderful option for someone ready for a new feline friend.

👉 Meet MIST and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Panama City, FL, please consider visiting Bay County Animal Control or calling (850) 767-3333 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.