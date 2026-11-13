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Panama City
📅 Memorial Trail & military flags unveiling on Nov. 14
8 days ago
📅 Memorial Trail unveiling at Bay Memorial Park
Join neighbors on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. for the Memorial Trail Unveiling Ceremony at The Garden Club at Bay Memorial Park, 810 Garden Club Dr., Panama City, FL 32401.
As part of the Bay Memorial Park memorial trail improvement project, the John Clark Memorial Obelisk and United States Military Branch flags will be unveiled.
The ceremony will be followed by refreshments at the Garden Club Center.
Everyone is invited to come out and be part of this momentous community event.
More Info: Calendar • Memorial Trail Unveiling Ceremony
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