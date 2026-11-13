Looking for a new feline friend in Panama City Beach, FL? These adoptable cats are already vetted and waiting patiently for a loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Personality: Very sweet and loves to be petted; her rescue says she has the best whiskers ever

Very sweet and loves to be petted; her rescue says she has Health: Spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and tested negative for FIV & FeLV

Spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Nine Lives Kitty Rescue INC

Matilda is a gentle young tabby who enjoys attention and petting, and she’s already had all her basic vet care.

👉 Meet Matilda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Nine Lives Kitty Rescue INC

Vivienne is a beautiful orange adult kitty looking for a calm, loving home to call her own.

👉 Meet Vivienne and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Spotted tabby / leopard spotted

Spotted tabby / leopard spotted Personality: Super sweet and very lovable

Super sweet and very lovable Health: Spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and tested negative for FIV & FeLV

Spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Nine Lives Kitty Rescue INC

Soul is a young, affectionate spotted tabby kitten who loves people and is ready to grow up in a forever home.

👉 Meet Soul and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Panama City Beach, consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats from Nine Lives Kitty Rescue INC. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.