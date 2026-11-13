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🐱 Sweet Panama City Beach Cats Ready for Adoption Today
Looking for a new feline friend in Panama City Beach, FL? These adoptable cats are already vetted and waiting patiently for a loving home.
Matilda
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Personality: Very sweet and loves to be petted; her rescue says she has the best whiskers ever
- Health: Spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and tested negative for FIV & FeLV
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Nine Lives Kitty Rescue INC
Matilda is a gentle young tabby who enjoys attention and petting, and she’s already had all her basic vet care.
👉 Meet Matilda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Vivienne
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Nine Lives Kitty Rescue INC
Vivienne is a beautiful orange adult kitty looking for a calm, loving home to call her own.
👉 Meet Vivienne and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Soul
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Spotted tabby / leopard spotted
- Personality: Super sweet and very lovable
- Health: Spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and tested negative for FIV & FeLV
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Nine Lives Kitty Rescue INC
Soul is a young, affectionate spotted tabby kitten who loves people and is ready to grow up in a forever home.
👉 Meet Soul and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Panama City Beach, consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats from Nine Lives Kitty Rescue INC. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.