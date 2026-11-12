🏗️ Several Architecture & Engineering Roles in Panama City, FL

Panama City’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on tech work to senior design leadership. Here are several roles worth a look if you’re in architecture or engineering.

Employer: Airswift

Airswift Location: Panama City, FL (advanced manufacturing environment)

Type: Contract – 6‑month assignment, possible extension

Salary: Not listed

Work in an advanced manufacturing setting on automation, digital manufacturing, industrial cybersecurity, and IT/OT convergence. Ideal if you have 5–7+ years in industrial automation and strong Siemens PLC/SCADA (TIA Portal, S7, WinCC) skills and want exposure to IIoT and smart manufacturing projects.

Employer: MANTECH

Location: Panama City, FL (onsite at Naval Surface Warfare Center)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role supporting U.S. Navy LCAC/SSC landing craft systems in a depot repair and maintenance setting. Good fit if you have 1+ year with wiring/soldering, can read schematics, use multimeters, and can obtain or hold a Secret clearance.

Employer: CPH (multi-disciplinary engineering & architecture firm)

(multi-disciplinary engineering & architecture firm) Location: Panama City, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: DOE + up to $10,000 sign-on bonus

Lead land development/site design projects from concept to delivery while mentoring junior engineers. You’ll need a BS in Civil Engineering, 5+ years land development experience, and a Florida PE, plus skills in Civil 3D and ICPR.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.