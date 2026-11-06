🐶 Playful Panama City Puppies Ready for Adoption Today

Panama City has some very sweet puppies hoping for a fresh start. All of these little ones are at Bay County Animal Control and looking for loving homes.

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Bay County Animal Control

Phone: (850) 767-3333

Cooper is a young terrier mix pup with a striking tricolor coat. He’s still a baby, so he’ll need a family ready to guide him as he grows and learns.

👉 Meet COOPER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Bay County Animal Control

Phone: (850) 767-3333

Carter is a black-and-white baby terrier mix. He’s at the perfect age to start training and bonding closely with his new family.

👉 Meet CARTER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Bay County Animal Control

Phone: (850) 767-3333

Rocko is another adorable black-and-white terrier mix pup. As a young puppy, he’ll benefit from patient training and lots of gentle guidance.

👉 Meet ROCKO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Bay County Animal Control

Phone: (850) 767-3333

Lilly is the baby girl of this terrier mix group, with a classic black-and-white coat. She’s ready for a home that can help her grow into a well-mannered adult dog.

👉 Meet LILLY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Panama City, FL, please consider visiting Bay County Animal Control or calling (850) 767-3333 to ask about these puppies. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.