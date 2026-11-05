🤝 Several Community & Social Service Jobs in Panama City, FL

Panama City has some solid openings right now if you like helping people, from in-home support to family advocacy and spiritual care.

Below are several community and social service roles hiring locally.

Employer: VITAS Healthcare

VITAS Healthcare Location: Panama City, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide spiritual and emotional support to hospice patients and their families in their homes. This role is part of an interdisciplinary care team and is a fit if you have ministry training (including CPE) and want to walk with people through illness, loss, and end-of-life.

Employer: Coastal Community Care LLC

Location: Panama City, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes 401(k))

Support seniors or disabled clients at home with companionship, light housekeeping, meals, errands, and appointments. Good for someone caring and patient who has reliable transportation and wants one-on-one time helping people stay safe and comfortable at home.

Employer: Children's Home Society of Florida

Location: Panama City, FL

Type: Listed as part-time in posting header; described as full-time in job text

Listed as in posting header; described as in job text Pay: $17.85/hour

Help families of young children access early intervention services, support groups, and community resources. Ideal if you’re a parent/caregiver with Early Steps experience who enjoys advocacy, outreach, and leading family events and trainings.

If one of these feels right, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.