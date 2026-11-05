Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Panama City

🚧 Nov 5: E 5th St closed 12–2 PM between Luverne & Magnolia

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZRuH_1Go01cbn00

🚧 E 5th Street closed for 2 hours on November 5

E 5th Street, between Luverne Avenue and Magnolia Avenue in Panama City, will be closed on Thursday, November 5 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM for a special event.

If you usually drive this stretch around lunchtime, plan a different route during those two hours to avoid delays.

The city thanks everyone for their cooperation while the event is underway.

More Info: Alert Center • Temporary Road Closure on November ...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments