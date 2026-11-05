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Panama City
🚧 Nov 5: E 5th St closed 12–2 PM between Luverne & Magnolia
6 days ago
🚧 E 5th Street closed for 2 hours on November 5
E 5th Street, between Luverne Avenue and Magnolia Avenue in Panama City, will be closed on Thursday, November 5 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM for a special event.
If you usually drive this stretch around lunchtime, plan a different route during those two hours to avoid delays.
The city thanks everyone for their cooperation while the event is underway.
More Info: Alert Center • Temporary Road Closure on November ...
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