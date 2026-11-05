💰 Panama City ranked #2 in Florida for fast building permits

Panama City is getting national recognition for making it easier and faster to build and invest here.

According to the Red Tape Index, the city ranks No. 2 in Florida and No. 26 in the U.S. (out of 539 cities) for building permitting performance, with an overall score of 89 out of 100.

Key stats:

Commercial permits : average approval time 10.7 days (fastest among Florida’s top 10 cities)

: average approval time (fastest among Florida’s top 10 cities) Residential permits: average 12.8 days, compared to 28 days for a typical Florida city

This helps residents, homeowners, and local businesses move projects forward with less waiting and more predictability.

The recognition highlights teamwork across Building, Planning, Engineering, Utilities, Environmental, Fire and other city departments.

You can read the full feature article and see the rankings and methodology from the Red Tape Index at Red Tape Florida.