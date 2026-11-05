🍽️ Multiple Panama City Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now

Panama City’s food scene is busy year-round, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. If you like fast kitchens, friendly teams, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club

St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club Location: Panama City, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the kitchen at a prestigious waterfront yacht club, design seasonal menus, and run both daily service and special events. Great fit if you’re an experienced Head/Executive Chef who loves menu creativity, team leadership, and a member-focused dining experience.

Employer: McDonald’s (Costa Enterprises franchise)

Location: Panama City, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run shifts, coach crew members, and keep operations smooth in a fast-paced quick service restaurant. Offers PTO, tuition assistance, leadership training, meal discounts, health insurance for full-time, and more for people ready to step into or grow in management.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Panama City, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay, weekly; same-day pay access)

Join a team-focused kitchen cooking classic comfort food, from prep to plating. No restaurant experience needed—training starts day one, with health insurance eligibility (even part-time), vacation, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and a 35% discount on food and retail.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same spot. Don’t wait too long; good food jobs here tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.